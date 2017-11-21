Diego Maradona Caused Quite a Stir With a Facebook Post Prior the Return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Footballing legend Diego Maradona was certainly excited by the prospect of a returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic following his absence due to a severe knee injury.

The former Sweden international made his return in Manchester United's 4-1 win against Newcastle on Saturday, coming on as a late replacement for Anthony Martial. 

With his comeback, Maradona decided to post on his official Facebook account a message of support for the returning striker.

Stating that: 'Football was waiting for you', it is clear to see the opinion that Maradona holds of Ibrahimovic, and like many, is delighted to see the enigmatic figure return to playing. 

The Swede had not played since Manchester United's UEFA Europa League quarter final tie against Anderlecht on April 20th, after suffering a serious knee injury in the game.

Tell Jose I'm coming

A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on

It was believed that Ibrahimovic would be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with many questioning whether he would ever playing again, let alone for Manchester United.

However, after months of rehabilitation the 36-year-old was offered a new one-year deal at Old Trafford by Jose Mourinho to add experience as his side hope to catch Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. 

Next for Manchester United is a midweek Champions League tie away against FC Basel on Wednesday before returning to the Premier League to face Brighton this Saturday. 

