Emmanuel Adebayor Calls Out Goal.com Over 'Inaccurate' Tomas Rosický Quotes

Emmanuel Adebayor has taken to Twitter to put the record straight regarding his 'comments' about former teammate Tomas Rosicky, suggesting he has been misquoted.

The Togolese veteran trended on the site on Monday morning as news outlets began to run the story that he had slammed Rosicky for being so injury-prone whilst at Arsenal.

SEA, please @goal dig more before posting stuff on your page. This statement is completely inaccurate. I have full respect for all former clubs and former teammates. Thank you 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/iQSGEmSybt — Emmanuel Adebayor (@E_Adebayor) November 20, 2017

So Foot magazine had conducted an interview with the player, but a narrative quickly formed of some unsavoury comments he made about the Czech.

As originally quoted Goal, Adebayor said: "I was the strongest player on the team, despite the fact that I weighed 73kg.

"Chelsea had [Michael] Essien and [Michael] Ballack in midfield. We had Rosicky. If you said as much as ‘how are you’ to him, he would then be injured for two-and-a-half months."

Hi Emmanuel. These are direct, accurately translated quotes from your interview with So Foot magazine. Did this interview not happen? pic.twitter.com/kXCnwC7rvG — Goal (@goal) November 20, 2017

The unhappy former Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace striker caught wind of Goal's tweeting of the story and decided to reply. He said: "SEA, please @goal dig more before posting stuff on your page. This statement is completely inaccurate. I have full respect for all former clubs and former teammates. Thank you."

Adebayor and Rosicky were teammates for three season after joining the club in 2006 before the former controversially joined Manchester City.

The 37-year-old attacking midfielder missed an incredible 990 days through various different injuries he sustained. Despite that, he wasn't forced into an early retirement and is still playing for Sparta Prague back in his homeland.

