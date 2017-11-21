EPL Giants Send Scouts to Watch Porto Ace Danilo Ahead of Potential Transfer Tussle

Manchester United and Arsenal could be ready to go toe-to-toe in the battle to land Porto star Danilo Pereira, according to the Sun.

The red top has reported that the Premier League giants have sent scouts to watch the Portugal international in action as both clubs look to bolster their midfield options.

Danilo impressed for his national side in their trophy-winning Euro 2016 campaign, and has also excelled for his club in both domestic and continental competition so far this term.

That has piqued the interest of Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, and the two old adversaries may now tussle it out for the 26-year-old if both continue to receive glowing reports about Danilo's performances in the coming weeks.

Mourinho, who managed Porto before his big move to the UK with former club Chelsea, is believed to have retained an interest in stars from his old side.

However, whilst the powerful midfielder would be a useful acquisition for the Red Devils, United's strength in depth in the centre of the park means that a move for Danilo may only happen if one of their current players leaves Old Trafford.

Both Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini have been touted with moves away from Manchester, while Michael Carrick is nearing the end of his professional career, and any one of their departures could see Mourinho decide to move for Danilo as a result.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been lacking a strong centre midfield presence for many seasons and Danilo might just be the man to help shore up Wenger's defensive midfield shield.

Granit Xhaka and Francis Coquelin are the two current defensive midfield options available to the Frenchman, but neither have impressed enough to stem calls for Wenger to add steel to the middle of the park ever since Gilberto Silva's departure in 2008.

Danilo has turned out 101 times for Porto since he made a £4m switch from Maritimo in July 2015, and has bagged 13 goals and four assists in that time.

