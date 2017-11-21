Fans Notice Brilliant Piece of Skill by Mesut Ozil in Build-Up to Arsenal's Second Against Spurs

After Arsenal's impressive 2-0 victory against Tottenham in the North London Derby on Saturday, fans and pundits were quick to highlight the performance of Mesut Ozil.

The Man of the Match was instrumental for his side, providing the assist for Shkodran Mustafi's opener, with an all-round performance and work-rate that would've pleased the fans that have questioned his commitment in recent months.

30 - Mesut Ozil has created more goalscoring chances from open play than any other Premier League player this season (30). Brew. pic.twitter.com/4TcMPjcwmx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 20, 2017

For Alexis Sanchez's goal, the role that Ozil played in the build-up may have been overlooked by some.

Ozil made a dummy run to drag Jan Vertonghen out of position to allow Hector Bellerin to play a through ball in behind to Alexandre Lacazette, before the ball eventually landed with Sanchez, who fired the ball into the roof of Tottenham's goal, giving the Gunners a crucial two goal advantage, with fans keen to point out Ozil's performance in general.

It’s little things like this that most fans dont see that separate players like ozil from the rest. Beautiful 👌 — Abz 🥊⚽️ (@abzcfc98) November 20, 2017

Mesut Ozil has been ace in his last few matches.

Man of the Match against Tottenham today. One assist and a pre-assist against France.



It's almost like he's putting on an audition after being linked with a move to a top club with a manager he was unreal under. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JEBngnpOxz — Man Utd Channel (@ManUtdChannel) November 18, 2017

Great spot, Vertonghen doesn’t know what the hell to do 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — The Jedi Gooner (@TheJediGunner) November 19, 2017

The two goals proved to be enough as Arsenal comfortably held onto all three points to keep pace with the sides above them in the Champions League positions.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that the form of Ozil is not merely a flash in the pan, as the fixtures begin to pile up in the run up to the festive period.

Next for Arsenal is a UEFA Europa League tie against FC Koln, before a trip to Lancashire to face Burnley this Sunday.