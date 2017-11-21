Former Arsenal Defender Announces Retirement From Football Following Relegations

Former Arsenal defender Sebastien Squillaci has announced his retirement from football, after his club Bastia's relegation from Ligue 1 to the fifth tier of French football.

As reported by The Sun (via Canal Plus), Squillaci has called time on his playing career following Bastia's plummet through the divisions due to financial irregularities, with the Frenchman confirming the news in an interview with the French broadcasters.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

He said: "I signed a new contract with Bastia. But what with everything that has happened with them, I have chosen to retire."

The former French international is best known for his time at the Emirates Stadium between 2010 and 2013.

Signed from Spanish side Sevilla for a fee of £4m, the centre-back made a total of 35 appearances during his rather uninspiring stint at Arsenal.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Known mainly for his mistake-ridden performances, he left in 2013 to return to his homeland to play for Bastia in Ligue 1 for four seasons before retiring.

The former Monaco defender made 21 appearances for the French national team over the space of eight years, whilst winning a total of two Ligue 1 titles with Lyon respectively.

Following his retirement, the 37-year-old will still remain with the French side in a coaching capacity, coaching Bastia's U15 side.