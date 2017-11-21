Former West Ham Winger Admits 'Worrying Times' Following Weekend Defeat to Watford

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Former West Ham star Matthew Etherington has shed his thoughts on the club's situation following their 2-0 defeat to Watford at the weekend, with the 36-year-old admitting that these are 'worrying times' for the Hammers.

David Moyes took charge of his first match as West Ham manager as the east London outfit made their way to Vicarage Road on Sunday evening. 

However, the Scotsman's return to management didn't pan out all too well, and former Hammers winger Etherington took particular note of Manuel Lanzini:

The Argentinian (as pointed out by Etherington) spent the first half of his game out on the left hand side - where he was largely ineffective. The former River Plate playmaker didn't see his luck change in the second half either, despite adopting a more central role.

Instead, the home side merely extended their one goal lead after the break (after youngster Will Hughes opened the scoring on 11 minutes) when Richarlison found the back of the twenty minutes after the match had started once again.

The defeat leaves West Ham stuck in the relegation zone, with only two wins from their opening 12 matches. David Moyes' start to life at the London Stadium hasn't exactly begun how he would've hoped.

And now, with Everton and Leicester on the horizon, followed by an intense December - playing the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal consecutively - Moyes has a very tough couple of months on his hands. 

The former Manchester United and Toffees manager will be praying to get to January with limited damage; the winter transfer window giving him an opportunity to improve his playing staff.

