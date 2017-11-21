Hoffenheim Forward Sandro Wagner Reportedly Set to Cost Bayern Munich Over €15m

Bayern Munich have reportedly been told the club will be need to pay upwards of €15m for the services of Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner.

According to German publication BILD, via Bundesliga Spotlight's Twitter account, the report says the Bavarians have been quoted a price tag of at least that fee, with the 29-year-old international enjoying somewhat of a resurgence in his career in South-West Germany of late.

Bundesliga Spotlight posted on social media:

BILD: #FCBayern would have to pay over €15m to sign Hoffenheim’s Sandro Wagner. #TSG — Bundesliga Spotlight (@BundesligaSpot) November 20, 2017

A former Die Roten youth player, Munich-born Wagner was tipped as a star of the future in Bavaria spending 11 years with the youth set-up before a being promoted to the senior side during the 2007-08 German league campaign.

Making just four appearances without scoring however, the forward was farmed out to MSV Duisburg, before experiencing barren spells with Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern and Hertha Berlin between 2008 and 2015.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

After his switch to Darmstadt the following summer however, Wagner found an eye for goal scoring 14 times that season.

His rather belated development continued with a move to Die Kraichgauer, with the player having notched six goals already this term, two behind top-scorer Mark Uth

What has turned the attention of many perhaps has been his form for Die Mannschaft of late, having scored five goals in just seven games for Joachim Low's new blood for Germany.

Wagner has since become the admiration of a number of clubs, with Bayern now set to firm up their interest, according to reports.

Despite talisman Robert Lewandowski having publicly stated his uncertainty regarding his future at the Allianz Arena, the Polish striker is not set to depart German shores anytime soon.

A move for Wagner is a curious one, given the player's history with the club. Boss Jupp Heynckes however, is not one to turn down an opportunity to make his own mark on his third spell in Munich and his capture would signal so.

The Bundesliga giants have been quoted an initial fee, but in a transfer market that continues to spiral out of control, a fee of between €15m and €20m could just be a snip for a player enjoying the twilight years of his career.