Jose Mourinho Set to Play Grinch for Dozens of Man Utd Staff With Christmas Afternoon Training

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is an organiser who is meticulous in his planning, and the festive season doesn't appear to have dampened his military spirit. 

Sun Sport report that the maverick Portuguese coach has decided that instead of training at their Carrington base, he intends to hold a 5pm training session at Old Trafford on Christmas Day ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The sudden change has not been well received by a lot of the club's staff. The impact of such a decision will result in an additional 50 members of United's general staff to be in attendance to provide extra security, pitch and ground maintenance in preparation for the Premier League match the following day instead of celebrating Christmas Day with their families. 

Nevertheless, all is not lost - there is hope! Mourinho planned something similar last season but ultimately changed his mind at the last minute and the players did train at Carrington after all. 

Go on Jose, spread a little festive cheer and avoid being the Christmas Grinch for your own staff at least! 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters