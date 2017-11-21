Journalist's Tweet on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Bicycle Kick Effort Against Newcastle Went Viral

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will need time to fully return to fitness, but in his brief substitute appearance against Newcastle on Saturday, the Legendary Swede re-announced himself instantly.

The 36-year-old replaced Anthony Martial and instantly instructed his successor, Romelu Lukaku to occupy the right and took up the striker's role for himself.

Ibrahimovic's first action was an audacious attempt on goal that almost paid off. The striker latched onto a sliced through ball from Nemanja Matic at the back post and produced a bicycle kick that almost caught-out Rob Elliot at his near post.

This is a player that spent seven months away from the pitch, having ruptured multiple knee ligaments, with many believing the forward's illustrious career had come to an abrupt end.

There was a big reaction to Ibrahimovic's appearance on Twitter, but one in particular has gone viral as it seems to sum up the strikers likeness perfectly.

Nicely summed up there, Jonas. It was never going to be enough for the eccentric forward simply to come back, get a decent run out and to once more get a feel for the Old Trafford atmosphere. Instead, hearts were in mouths as the 6'5 man hurled himself through the air.

Ibrahimovic has donned Wayne Rooney's famous number 10 shirt - having handed the nine to Lukaku - and has suggested long-term that he will feature in the first team, just behind the brawny Belgian in an attacking midfield role.

Speaking in a promotional video for Volvo (via ESPN) the big Swede revealed: "I see myself in that position but it is not something that is given to you, it is just something you are, that's just the way it is," adding "I feel like a 10 and I stand for the number 10. It will go down in history that I always had number 10."

Whether the ex-PSG skipper can get back to last seasons fine form is questionable, but if he needed just 13 minutes to make his mark this campaign, it's safe to say it will be exciting finding out.

