Juventus Defender Stephan Lichtsteiner to Leave Club in January After Disappointing Performances

Juventus right-back and six-time Serie A winner Stephan Lichtsteiner may be ready to leave the Bianconeri in January after a negative start to the season.

According to Calciomercato, the 33-year-old's decline over the past few months, and his poor performance during Juventus' league defeat to Sampdoria last Sunday, may have fueled the club's decision to let him go in the winter.

During Antonio Conte's years as Juventus' manager, the Swiss defender was rarely on the bench.

Thankful for what he did for Juve, even more thenkful that he will leave. #Lichtsteiner #farewell https://t.co/RRH5oB48jY — Rexhep Haliti (@Rexhi_H) November 21, 2017

His arrival at the Turin club in 2011 coincided with Conte's first season with the Bianconeri and with the inauguration of the new stadium.

As Juventus debuted in their new home that same year against Parma, Lichtsteiner not only broke the deadlock, but also scored the first Serie A goal in the history of the Juventus Stadium.

The Swiss gradually became a valuable player for Antonio Conte's three-time league winners Juventus, but since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, both his role and his performances have decreased in value.

In the last two years, Lichtsteiner was left out of Juventus' Champions League squad, and now that Mattia De Sciglio and Benedikt Howedes are set to return from injuries he is likely to be sidelined during Serie A matches too.

Despite being a veteran at the Old Lady, the 33-year-old appeared to be far more distracted, slower and less precise than previously, as Calciomercato adds that: "It was no coincidence that the door was left wide open for Lichtsteiner to leave until the last day of the summer transfer window.