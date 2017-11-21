Liverpool Fans Crown Red-Hot Winger Mohamed Salah Their New 'King' on Wikipedia

Liverpool fans have personally crowned winger Mohamed Salah their new god to replace club legend Kenny Dalglish, after fans mocked up the Egyptian to the likeness of a Pharaoh, whilst renaming him 'king' on information database Wikipedia.

Following the 25-year-old's return to the Premier League with Liverpool from AS Roma, Salah has scored 14 goals in 18 games across the board this season, eclipsing former player Robbie Fowler's record previous record by scoring nine goals in his first 12 Premier League appearances for the club.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Egyptian has been a revelation on Merseyside for Jurgen Klopp's Reds, primarily on the right wing and has notched a hat-trick and three braces for Liverpool this campaign.





Salah has been a cult hit understandably. So much so, that one particular Liverpool fan has decided to pay tribute to their own famed king from Om El Donya.

Wikipedia is notorious for its questionable content in places, and is subject to the occasional edit via dubious means. One individual took advantage, and whilst undoubtedly fitting is perhaps premature.

Before it was taken down, one eagle-eyed twitter follower managed to capture Salah in all his splendor:

Salah's goal-scoring exploits have built the former Chelsea and FC Basel forward as something of a footballing god in front of goal, with the player already worshiped in his homeland for guiding Egypt to next summer's World Cup in Russia.

It seems Liverpool fans are keen to follow suit, as with the Egyptian in their free-scoring, attacking set-up with Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, it seems the sky could be the limit for Liverpool and Salah.