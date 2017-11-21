Manchester United Fan's Honest Tweet About Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Goes Viral

It’s pretty much agreed on now that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is a very good footballer.

The winger continued the blistering start to the season by nabbing two of Liverpool’s three goals in the win over Southampton.

The two goals now take him to nine Premier League goals this season, putting him above Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku.

He has 14 goals in all competitions, a tally that hasn’t been bettered by any player since Luis Suarez’s departure to Barcelona in 2014.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

It’s safe to say that the former and Chelsea man has definitely justified the £37m Liverpool paid Roma for his services.

His failed stint at Chelsea, which included loan spells at Fiorentina and Roma before moving permanently, has virtually been forgotten and Jurgen Klopp's prize signing this summer has certainly been drawing envious gazes from rival fans.

One Manchester United supporter has shown his frustration by picking up on quite a stunning comparison between Salah and a similar player at Old Trafford.

Just realized Salah's goal for Liverpool equaled Lingard's 14 career goals for United. He's done it in 16 matches. Lingard's on 100k while Salah is on 90k a week. Pass me some bleach. — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) November 18, 2017

The tweet has gone viral, earning over 3,300 likes and 2,400 retweets, and a flurry of hilarious reactions followed on.

i would take jesse lingard at tottenham on a season loan because he just knows how to score at wembely — uncle khalid🐢 (@khalidirie) November 18, 2017

2k+ retweets later. Salah’s contract still hasn’t changed — Myziane (@FaraiMarebesa) November 19, 2017





Isnt this the dream? Less Stress, More Money. — #TheBoondocks (@MhiztaBolu) November 18, 2017

And Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the Egyptian when speaking to Goal, saying how relaxed the forward is at the moment.

When asked about whether he felt the pressure of making just 19 appearances for Chelsea, he said: “I don’t think it’s like this.

“Maybe it was one reason he came back, but he’s not like ‘now I will show you the real Mo Salah.'"