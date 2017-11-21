Mario Götze Admits Dortmund's Form Is Not Ideal Ahead of Key Champions League Clash With Spurs

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Götze has admitted that this is not the best time for his team to face a side as strong as Tottenham.

The German outfit already are in trouble after suffering their fourth league defeat since the beginning of the season, falling nine points behind table leaders Bayern Munich.

And if the league problems were not enough, Dortmund are also close to being eliminated from the Champions League after only managing two points from four games so far.

If Peter Bosz's side want to keep their hopes alive, they must win against Spurs on Tuesday night. Considering that Mauricio Pochettino's men are leaders of the group and have been showing impressive performances in the competition, it won't be an easy task.

Speaking to the official Bundesliga website, the 25-year-old Götze said: "We know we've got a tough schedule, but we're just taking things game by game.

"We know that we need to beat Tottenham, and of course Schalke, too. But we also know that we're not in the best of situations."

Borussia Dortmund will be more than motivated to avenge the first leg's 3-1 defeat, when they were bested by an impressive Harry Kane-inspired side.

Their hopes may have also been boosted since Tottenham suffered a painful loss to Arsenal last Saturday in the North London derby at the weekend.

Götze commented: "If you go behind to a mistake as we did, then things become difficult. We need to cut those mistakes out as quickly as possible.

"It wasn't good for us to have to change how we wanted to play almost immediately. Then, just before half-time we levelled, but conceded again straight after the break. That was a bit of a kick in the teeth."