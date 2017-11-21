Maurizio Sarri Says Napoli Will Do Everything Possible to Avoid Champions League Exit

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Napoli need a win if they want to remain in the Champions League. As the current Serie A leaders prepare for Tuesday's home clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, they know that they can't concede more than one goal if they want to keep their dreams to reach the next round alive. 

Coach Maurizio Sarri has a tough challenge ahead of him, and has, therefore, urged his men to leave everything on the pitch at San Paolo on Tuesday night. 

Although displaying more than impressive performances throughout the first part of the year, Napoli have suffered a 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar in Ukraine and another painful back-to-back loss with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Hence the need to score as much as possible and concede less than nothing, as Sarri said at Monday's press conference (via ESPN): "We know that the situation in the group is difficult for us, but there is that small glimmer of hope and we've got to try to take it.

"Unfortunately, it is not all in our own hands, but certainly our hope depend on tomorrow's game and I expect my side to show great determination, great heart and great spirits.

He concluded: "We cannot risk being eliminated without having given it our everything."

Sarri said of his team's opponents: "They are a dangerous side and we're going to have to take risks to beat them. They have players of the highest order on the counter-attack and are one of the most well-oiled teams in Europe.

"At the draw, we were not being very attentive when we considered them beatable opponents. And we are going to hear a lot about their coach (Paulo) Fonseca in future."

However, the Italian coach may have found in Lorenzo Insigne the man who could turn things around for him. He commented: 


"In my opinion, there are players in each squad who must not be considered part of any rotation, like at Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG. Insigne is one of these players."

