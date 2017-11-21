Mickey Quinn Eyes Newcastle Move for Struggling Liverpool Star

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Mickey Quinn has joked that he is already putting in the work to engineer a deal that would bring Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge to Newcastle.


Sturridge, who recently lost his place in the England team is reportedly ready to quit the Merseyside club after falling down the pecking order at the club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has an impressive record at Liverpool, with 64 goals in 131 games, although those have been spread over five years due to injury lay-offs.

He has been fit for all but two of Liverpool’s fixtures this season, but has only started four of them.

Discussion potential destinations for the England striker, Quinn told Talksport: "I’m already in negotiations with Rafa [Benitez] to bring him there."

Liverpool-fan Quinn had previously suggested that a player like Sturridge would be a useful signing for any side that is struggling in the bottom half of the league, naming Swansea, West Brom and West Ham as potential destinations as well.

But the one move that he completely dismissed would be a move to Liverpool’s rivals.

"He fits the criteria of a missing 25-goals [Romelu] Lukaku, definitely," added Quinn. "But I cannot for the life of me see Liverpool letting him go to Everton."

England manager Gareth Southgate has already stated that players will only be included in the squad if they deserve to be.

If Sturridge is to prove to England boss that he deserves to be on the plane to Russia, a move away from Anfield, even a loan move until the end of the season, may be the way to go.

