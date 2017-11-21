Sevilla came from three goals down to secure a draw with Liverpool and send the battle for top spot in Group E into the final round of Champions League matches. Jurgen Klopp's side went into the halftime 3-0 up thanks to a Sadio Mane goal in between a Roberto Firmino brace.

The Reds took the lead almost instantly as Philippe Coutinho's corner was flicked on by Georginio Wijnaldum into the path of Roberto Firmino, who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net to give the away side the lead within two minutes.

Sevilla recovered well and were inches away from being back on level terms, Loris Karius made a phenomenal finger tip save to push Nolito effort onto the post and keep Liverpool one goal to the good.

Despite being under huge pressure from the Spanish side, it was Liverpool who scored the game's second goal. In almost identical circumstances to their first, Coutinho whipped in a corner which was flicked on by Firmino to the back post where Mane finished the chance to double the Reds lead.

The Premier League club looked to have sealed all three points on the half an hour mark when Mane forced Sergio Rico into a save, the ball bounced kindly to Firmino who smashed in the rebound for his second goal of the night.

Following the interval Sevilla became a different team, the home fans were finally given something to celebrate six minutes into the second half when Wissam Ben Yedder headed home from an Ever Banega free-kick to put some pressure on Liverpool.

Ten minutes later Sevilla were gifted a golden opportunity to halve the deficit when Alberto Moreno needlessly tripped Ben Yedder in the Liverpool box and the referee pointed to the spot. The Spanish side did no waste this chance as the forward stepped up and beat Karius from 12 yards to leave the two teams separated by a single goal.

Ben Yedder was inches away from his and Sevilla's third goal of the game moments later when Liverpool stopper Karius got his body in front of the French forward's shot and managed to divert the ball onto the crossbar.

With the final attack of the game Sevilla were rewarded with the goal and result their performance deserved as Pizarro fired in an equalizer in the third minute of added time to deny Liverpool a famous victory and leave Group E wide open.