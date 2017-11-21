How to Watch Sevilla vs. Liverpool: Champions League Game Time, Live Stream

How to watch Sevilla vs. Liverpool on Nov. 21 in the UEFA Champions League. 

By Nihal Kolur
November 21, 2017

Liverpool travel to Spain to face Sevilla on Tuesday in a Champions League group stage match.

Liverpool currently sit atop the Group E standings with eight points through four games. Behind midfielder Mohamed Salah's four goals, Liverpool have raced to a +10 goal differential and are inching closer to a qualification for the knockout round. In their last champions league match, Liverpool defeated Maribor 3-0.

Sevilla enter Tuesday with seven points after defeating Spartak Moscow 2-1 two weeks ago. Sevilla, however, will be without defenders Daniel Carrico and Nicolas Pareja, who will both miss Tuesday's match due to injury.

These two teams last met in September, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw in Liverpool.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass

