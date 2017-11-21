Southampton Winger Admits Move to French Giants Would Take 'Serious Consideration'

Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has revealed that he would have considered the switch to Olympique Marseille had the French giants made the approach for him.

The Moroccan attacking midfielder was linked with a move to the French side in the summer after only one season at Southampton.

The winger, who is known for his tricks and technique, said when talking to Canal+ that the idea of the move intrigued him, admitting that if Marseille had made a concrete offer to Southampton, he would have seriously considered it.

He told Canal+: "OM? Yes they turned me around. They never came to see me. Marseille, it's still a great French club. They are the best supporters of France.

"It might have interested me, but I'm in Southampton."

The midfielder has only made eight appearances for Southampton so far this season.

Whilst he has only scored one goal, his solo run against West Brom earned him the goal of the month for October.

Boufal will look to keep himself sharp and fit for Southampton ahead of next year’s World Cup in Russia, where Morocco will participate in their first World Cup since 1998.