Spanish Media Continue to Link Real Madrid With David De Gea as Report Predicts €70m Summer Move

Real Madrid's pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is still on, according to reports in the Spanish press, with rumours of a €70m (£62m) big being prepared in a renewed attempt to prise the Spanish keeper away from Old Trafford next summer.

The current European champions have long been admirers of De Gea and have been repeatedly linked with the 27 year old since 2015, when an administration error seemingly blocked a proposed transfer on deadline day.

As discussed on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (via Sportsmole), De Gea still remains a top priority for the Santiago Bernabeu club and they are extremely keen to get this deal finally completed with Florentino Perez apparently willing to sanction a huge bid next summer in order to get the man they wanted two summers ago.

However, De Gea is not the only option on the table for Real Madrid, with Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga an alternative option.

The 23-year-old Basque stopper would also be considerably cheaper than De Gea, and is reportedly valued at around €50m, while Bilbao would likely resist a sale with less fervour than United.

Although Real Madrid's current number one Keylor Navas has performed consistently in recent times, the club hierarchy continue to be linked with more stellar names as they search for a Galactico between the sticks for Zinedine Zidane's side.