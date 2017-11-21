Tammy Abraham Hands Swansea Massive Fitness Boost Ahead of Crucial Bournemouth Tie

Swansea manager Paul Clement has given fans some much needed hope ahead of Saturday's home tie against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium; announcing that striker Tammy Abraham should be available for selection, despite injury concerns.

The newly capped England international was was visibly troubled during his side's 2-0 defeat to Burnley at the weekend, eventually being forced off on a stretcher in the later stages of the game.

However, with fans worried about their club's leading goalscorer not being fit in time for a crucial match against Bournemouth, Clement is the bearer of good news:

"Tammy didn't train today, but we are expecting him to rejoin training this week," Clement told Swansea's official website.

"His back went into spasm at Burnley, but I don't think there is an injury there.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

"He is a bit stiff at the moment, but we think he will be okay for Bournemouth."

Swansea head into the weekend on the back of four straight defeats, and against Bournemouth - a team they would be expected to be competing with, the match is a definite six pointer.

Currently slumped in 19th, a win could drag the South Wales outfit out of the relegation zone provided both West Ham and West Brom fail to win their own matches; and under pressure manager Paul Clement needs it.

He's no longer holding the 'hero' status of six months ago at the Liberty Stadium this season. Clement found himself on the receiving end of boos and chants of 'sacked in the morning' against Burnley, and will be hoping to turn his side's poor fortune around very quickly.

Having Tammy Abraham available will be a huge boost for the former Bayern Munich assistant.