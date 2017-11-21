Highly-rated young Athletic Bilbao striker Gorka Gurutzeta has been courted by a number of top Premier League outfits this campaign, but it appears one club has emerged as the clear favorite to secure his services.

Tottenham are currently winning the race to signing the 21-year-old, to the disappointment of London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal and may make an approach in January, according to The Sun.

The Spanish forward featured against Manchester United U23s at Leigh Sports Village and stamped his authority on the match with a stunning goal, despite the 2-1 defeat - with the top London clubs monitoring his current contract situation.

Gurutzeta has impressed for his current side's feeder team, while playing in the lower tiers of Spanish football and now looks ready for a bigger stage.

The 6'2 striker has scored six times in 14 appearances since moving to Bilbao for £180k and looks as though he possesses the physical attributes needed to succeed in the Premier League.

Having scored 10 goals in 20 games for the academy-team, Bilbao have now raised the player's value to £20m, despite the fact that his contract expires in January.

All three London clubs are currently negotiating for the promising striker and will look to pounce in the upcoming transfer window.

Spurs will hope that the presence of former Bilbao striker Fernando Llorente, will further sway Gurutzeta's decision in the favour of joining Mauricio Pochettino's project at White Hart Lane.