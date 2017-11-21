VIDEO: Besiktas & Portugal Veteran Ricardo Quaresma Builds His 'Perfect' Number 10

Tricky Besiktas winger Ricardo Quaresma has taken time out to build his 'perfect number ten' ahead of his side's Tuesday night Champions League match against former club FC Porto, and predictably the Franken-baller includes parts of his Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Quaresma has always been a player with the ability to create goals - particularly with flair. But even the best players recognise the constant need to improve, and when quizzed over how the attacker himself would mould the perfect playmaker, his answers were somewhat expected.

The way the game, as put to Quaresma by the Champions League, works is to pick five different attributes from five different players that would combine to create on super soldier.

The 34-year-old shows no hesitation when picking who would fill the vision category - noting veteran Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta.

The Spanish magician has spent his entire career being lauded for his passing ability, and vision obviously plays a large role in that.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Secondly Quaresma opted for the right foot of international teammate Ronaldo, which needs no explanation as to why.

Neither does his left footed choice of Lionel Messi, the Argentinian's five Ballon d'Or trophies speaking for him.

Sometimes players' egos do take control a little and this Q&A is no exception as Quaresma picked himself to cover the skills category. Sure, the wide man is a good with the ball at his feet, but does he compare with the likes of Neymar or Ronaldinho?

And finally, the shooting ability of Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic; a man notorious for finding the back of the net with sheer power and elegance.