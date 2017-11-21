West Brom Board's Refusal to Sell Salomon Rondon to China May Have Sealed Tony Pulis' Fate

Tony Pulis has bitten the dust at West Brom and a terrible run of Premier League results has been cited as the main reason for his dismissal, but now a new piece of information has come to light.

The Baggies cut ties with the Welshman after a terrible performance and result against champions Chelsea on Saturday, and the club will now seek to hire a replacement ideally before they face Tottenham.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pulis had a built a solid foundation at the football club, but had only overseen two victories in Albions' last 21 league matches stretching back to last season, but the writing might have been on the wall after the club's apparent decision not to cash in on Salomon Rondon.

As reported by the Telegraph, the off-form Venezuelan striker was the subject of a £30m bid from Tianjin Quanjin, but club officials chose not to sanction the sale, which frustrated Pulis because he was hoping to reinvest the money into Watford's Troy Deeney. Worryingly, Rondon only has two goals to his name this calendar year.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

It is thought that episode soured Pulis' relationship with the board slightly, and further problems were to come his way as trusty midfielder and club captain Darren Fletcher left for Stoke, and Nacer Chadli complained about being played out of position.

These things, along with Albion's dismal form saw unforgiving owner Guochuan Lai and chairman John Williams wield the axe on Pulis, who bookmakers now place in the running to be the next Wales manager.