West Brom Set to Move for Aberdeen Boss Derek McInnes to Replace Tony Pulis

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

West Brom are reportedly eyeing a move for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, as the Baggies seek to appoint an immediate replacement for Tony Pulis after his sacking on Monday.

SunSport state that the West Midlanders are keen on interviewing a number of prospective candidates, with some bookies' odds having been slashed from 33/1 to just 3/1 on the Scot taking charge at the Hawthorns.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Whilst Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill remains the favourite for the Baggies' hot-seat, O'Neill has put talks on hold for the time being following the death of his mother over the weekend with McInnes still amongst a handful of other names in the hat.

46-year-old McInnes, the former St. Johnstone and Bristol City steward has led the Dons into three consecutive runners-up spots in the Scottish Premiership during the past three seasons and also guided his side to two domestic cup finals last term - losing both to Celtic.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

His rise in the managerial stakes since his spell at Ashton Gate, caught the attention of Sunderland, with the relegated Premier League side having held talks with McInnes this summer, before he elected to stay in the Granite City. 

SPL rivals Rangers have also been linked with a move for the former Scottish international midfielder, but West Brom, whom McInnes featured for from 2000 - 2003, could be set to move ahead of the Glasgow club to secure the services of the Aberdeen boss, who is contracted until 2020.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-CHELSEA

After ten games without a win, Pulis became the fourth managerial casualty of the campaign 24 hours ago, with the Baggies' lack of attacking verve cited for the reason of many West Brom fans to lose faith with the Welshman.

McInnes, who is being talked up in the same vein as club great and predecessor Sir Alex Ferguson, would fit the mould of attacking play and despite O'Neill's glittering career for the Green and White Army, McInnes might offer a more offensive brand of football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters