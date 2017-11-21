West Brom Set to Move for Aberdeen Boss Derek McInnes to Replace Tony Pulis

West Brom are reportedly eyeing a move for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, as the Baggies seek to appoint an immediate replacement for Tony Pulis after his sacking on Monday.

SunSport state that the West Midlanders are keen on interviewing a number of prospective candidates, with some bookies' odds having been slashed from 33/1 to just 3/1 on the Scot taking charge at the Hawthorns.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Whilst Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill remains the favourite for the Baggies' hot-seat, O'Neill has put talks on hold for the time being following the death of his mother over the weekend with McInnes still amongst a handful of other names in the hat.

46-year-old McInnes, the former St. Johnstone and Bristol City steward has led the Dons into three consecutive runners-up spots in the Scottish Premiership during the past three seasons and also guided his side to two domestic cup finals last term - losing both to Celtic.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

His rise in the managerial stakes since his spell at Ashton Gate, caught the attention of Sunderland, with the relegated Premier League side having held talks with McInnes this summer, before he elected to stay in the Granite City.

SPL rivals Rangers have also been linked with a move for the former Scottish international midfielder, but West Brom, whom McInnes featured for from 2000 - 2003, could be set to move ahead of the Glasgow club to secure the services of the Aberdeen boss, who is contracted until 2020.

After ten games without a win, Pulis became the fourth managerial casualty of the campaign 24 hours ago, with the Baggies' lack of attacking verve cited for the reason of many West Brom fans to lose faith with the Welshman.

McInnes, who is being talked up in the same vein as club great and predecessor Sir Alex Ferguson, would fit the mould of attacking play and despite O'Neill's glittering career for the Green and White Army, McInnes might offer a more offensive brand of football.