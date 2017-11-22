Antoine Griezmann Admits Man Utd Move Remains a 'Possibility' in New Biography

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has admitted that a move to Old Trafford is a 'possibility' when discussing the future in the final chapter of his new biography.





United were heavily linked with the Frenchman all last season, but he struck an agreement to stay at Atletico Madrid after the club lost their final appeal against a transfer ban that would have prevented them from being able to replace him.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Griezmann then signed a new long-term contract with Atletico. His release clause was doubled to €200m for the first year to ward off suitors. But will drop back down to €100m again by the summer, something that would appear to indicate his future intentions by remaining affordable.

"In June (2017), I extended my contract. I'm linked to the club until 2022. Although, I might be missing out on titles, I have everything here to be happy but that does not mean to say I won't go one day," read Griezmann's words, published by AS.

" I haven't made that decision. It all depends on various factors. I have nothing against England...except for the weather. Manchester United is a possibility."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Should Griezmann make the switch to Manchester, his favoured number seven shirt remains vacant, last worn by Memphis Depay. He counts David Beckham, a former occupant of the famous United jersey, among his idols and the ex-England captain is the reason Griezmann prefers long sleeved shirts.

Griezmann also admitted in the book that had things turned out differently he could have signed for Barcelona B when Pep Guardiola was in charge of the reserve side, or that he could have been the one to replace Gareth Bale at Tottenham after impressing at Real Sociedad.