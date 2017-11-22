Arjen Robben Gives His Support to Heynckes and Says He Would Love for Him to Stay

The veteran coach Jupp Heynckes was brought in to fill the void until the rest of the season, but has been doing a phenomenal job thus far. He has most certainly made his impression on the squad and Arjen Robben has voiced his opinion in wanting the deal to made more permanent.

The 72-year-old was brought in as a stop-gap to fill the void left by Ancelotti, but the impression on the team has been as such that there are whispers he could be given the job on a permanent basis.

He is highly regarded in Germany and his long-term acquisition by Bayern would be a real coup if they could pull it off. Club legend Lothar Matthaus also said: “There is no better coach on the market”, with Robben was quick to agree.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

In quotes from Goal, Robben had this to say when asked about the prospect of Heynckes staying: “It would be a pleasure! It’s going very well. If anyone knows the club, then it’s him. He also knows what’s needed in football today. Everything is great."

However, the man that will have the final decision, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, was coy on the topic when asked. He said:

“When Jupp arrived, we made it clear his timetable with us and that has not changed, I stick to what we agreed to. He’s undoubtedly had a great effect. The team is stable, playing well, and exudes fun. We’re doing well in three competitions. Not only are we winning, but we’re playing good football."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

To put into context the impact that Heynckes has had, Bayern were six points behind Borussia Dortmund before he was appointed, as the table currently stands, they are nine points clear of Dortmund and six points clear at the top of the table.