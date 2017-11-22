Everton Fined £26,000 By UEFA Following Europa League Brawl Against Lyon

Everton have reportedly been fined £26,674 by UEFA following the incident involving a fan carrying a child pushing Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes on October 19.

The incident occurred when Toffees defender Ashley Williams felt he was pushed by Lopes from a corner - the Wales captain then retaliating and throwing his opponent to the ground.

This, in turn sparked a brawl - during which an Everton fan attacked the Lyon goalkeeper as the brawl spilled into the crowd. For such actions, UEFA, according to the BBC, have been fined a total of £26,674.

The report also claims that the club have reported the supporter involved in the incident (who happened to be based in the Gwladys Street End of Goodison Park) to the Merseyside Police. The club have also announced that they have banned the fan from attending any future games.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As part of the club's abysmal start to the season, Everton currently loom at the bottom of Europa League Group E - having picked up only one point in four matches.





With the ability to qualify for the knockout stages gone, the Toffees face Atalanta (who sit at the top of their group) on Thursday night. The Merseyside outfit then travel to St Mary's on Sunday afternoon to take on Southampton as they continue to try and get their season back on track.





Despite spending in excess of £140m over the summer, bringing in players such as Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Gylfi Sigurdsson; the club have endured a miserable start to the season.

However, with Ronald Koeman now gone, and David Unsworth taking the reigns, Everton seem to be slowly improving.