Ex-Arsenal Player Abou Diaby Says Arsene Wenger 'Believed' in Him & Will Never 'Thank' Him Enough

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Abou Diaby is one player in particular who could never quite live up to expectation at Arsenal due to the lengthy, agonising spells he spent toiling on the physio's bed, though despite his injury ridden career at the Gunners - which spanned from January 2006 to July 2015 - the Frenchman claims that the club's longstanding boss Arsene Wenger 'believed' in him, an invested faith that the current free agent will never be able to 'thank' 'Le Prof' enough for, especially in times of disparity on the sidelines.

Joining the north-Londoners at the turn of 2006 from Ligue 1 outfit Auxerre, Diaby was presumably drafted in as Patrick Vieira's natural successor in the heart of the midfield, with his grace on the ball and his overall demonstrative presence in the centre of the park being the obvious like-for-like comparisons between the two after his fellow countryman departed Wenger's side to join Juventus in the summer of 2005, although successfully filling 'Paddy's' influential void was simply not to be.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ARSENAL

In those years spent at the Emirates, Diaby, now 31-years-old, only managed to muster 180 competitive appearances for Arsenal, and whilst many a manager could have labelled him a lost cause as he struggled with injury, Wenger remained 'patient', an attitude which supposedly gave Diaby hope of a first-team return upon recovery.

“He is someone who is able to understand the personality of his players and uses that to make them successful. The players then feel good. The most important thing for me was that he believed in me. 

"He is someone who understood me. He is someone who was enormously patient with me. Things started well but afterwards I had injuries and problems etc. 

"But he always there for me. I will never be able to thank him enough for what he did for me”, he said glowingly to SFR Sport, via Get French Football.

Diaby was contracted to Olympique de Marseille until he was released by 'Les Phocéens' in the summer and is suffering through ankle problems presently.


But if he is to finally shake his debilitating injury curse, perhaps there's a manager out there in the game who would offer Diaby the same 'understanding' that Wenger once gifted him, as no football fan would truly want to see him hang his boots up early having barely worn them throughout his broken, somewhat tragic career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters