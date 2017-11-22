Fulham Wonderkid Draws Comparisons With Dele Alli After Record-Equalling Goals Stat

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

There doesn't seem to be an end to the records that Ryan Sessegnon wants to break as the wonderkid continues his footballing development.

The Fulham star already entered into the history books when he became the youngest goalscorer in the Championship's history - netting on his home debut at the age of 16 years and 94 days - and Sessegnon has now equalled another impressive feat set by a former MK Dons starlet.

The 17-year-old's hat-trick against Sheffield United in Tuesday's shock 5-4 win is the first to be notched by a teenager for three years. The last player to do so? We didn't think you'd need to ask:

Given how Dele Alli's reputation has risen rapidly since his £5m switch to Tottenham three summers ago, it wouldn't be surprising if Sessegnon soon followed suit in being transferred to the Premier League.

The full-back has already been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal since his senior side breakthough and, despite penning a new three-year deal in June, it won't be long before he's playing top flight football if he continues to impress.

