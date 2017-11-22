Glenn Hoddle Lauds Spurs Ace Son Heung-min for 'Wonderful Performance' in Dortmund Comeback Victory

Former Spurs player turned TV pundit Glenn Hoddle has lauded Son Heung-min for his performance and hard work in the Lilywhites' 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening.

Quoted by HITC Sport, Hoddle stated on BT Sport after the game at Signal Iduna Park that he thought the South Korean had put on a great showing and worked tirelessly, after scoring the winner on the night.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Hoddle said: “He put in a wonderful performance. He really worked hard."





Despite having to wait for his moment in Spurs' starting XI, 25-year-old Son has become a valuable asset to Mauricio Pochettino's side since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.





Now in his third season in North London, the winger-cum-forward has proven his worth to Spurs fans and last season deputised ably in place of Harry Kane, when the England man was injured.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Son was a regular starter at the back end of last season and his versatility allows him to play in a more advanced role, or shift wide onto the flanks with the benefit of his pace.

Having scored 20 goals in 72 games for Spurs, the South Korean is slipping perfectly into the North Londoners' set-up when required, and Hoddle sees Son as the perfect foil for Spurs' talisman Kane, adding that he believes Tottenham's best system is when Mauricio Pochettino uses two front men.

“I like the fact that when they play with three at the back, it’s almost like two up-front", Hoddle said.

"He gives Kane a bit more space and time because he’s prepared to run in behind.”