'I Say One Thing & You Write Another' - Ronaldo Refuses to Speak to Media After APOEL Win

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to speak to the Spanish media following Real Madrid's Champions League win over APOEL on Tuesday night, seemingly annoyed over recent reports that have claimed relations have soured in the Real dressing room and that he is unhappy.


"I say one thing and you write another," Ronaldo is quoted as saying by Marca as he made his way through the media mixed zone following the 0-6 victory away in Cyprus.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

"So why do you want me to speak?" he added.

Ronaldo has been in poor domestic form this season, scoring just a single goal in La Liga so far. That has led to suggestions there have been rising tensions behind closed doors, with alleged disputes with coach Zinedine Zidane and a handful of team-mates.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Fortunately for the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently welcomed two new children into the world, the Champions League has been a different story.

Due to celebrate his 33rd birthday in February, Ronaldo scored twice in the rout of APOEL, bagging Real's fifth and sixth on the night. It took his goal tally in the competition for the season to eight in just five games, while he also broke the record for goals in a single calendar year.

Going back to include the knockout rounds of last season, Ronaldo has netted an incredible 18 times in the Champions League since the start of 2017. With one more game to play next month against Borussia Dortmund, he'll still be hoping to add to it.

On a domestic front, Ronaldo will be desperate to get the goals flowing when he and Real face Malaga in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters