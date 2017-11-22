'I Say One Thing & You Write Another' - Ronaldo Refuses to Speak to Media After APOEL Win

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to speak to the Spanish media following Real Madrid's Champions League win over APOEL on Tuesday night, seemingly annoyed over recent reports that have claimed relations have soured in the Real dressing room and that he is unhappy.





"I say one thing and you write another," Ronaldo is quoted as saying by Marca as he made his way through the media mixed zone following the 0-6 victory away in Cyprus.

"So why do you want me to speak?" he added.

Ronaldo has been in poor domestic form this season, scoring just a single goal in La Liga so far. That has led to suggestions there have been rising tensions behind closed doors, with alleged disputes with coach Zinedine Zidane and a handful of team-mates.

Fortunately for the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently welcomed two new children into the world, the Champions League has been a different story.

Due to celebrate his 33rd birthday in February, Ronaldo scored twice in the rout of APOEL, bagging Real's fifth and sixth on the night. It took his goal tally in the competition for the season to eight in just five games, while he also broke the record for goals in a single calendar year.

Going back to include the knockout rounds of last season, Ronaldo has netted an incredible 18 times in the Champions League since the start of 2017. With one more game to play next month against Borussia Dortmund, he'll still be hoping to add to it.

On a domestic front, Ronaldo will be desperate to get the goals flowing when he and Real face Malaga in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.