Ivan Rakitic Hopeful Messi Will Stay at Barcelona But Refuses to Give '100%' Assurances

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has failed to give his '100%' assurances that Lionel Messi will remain at the club for the rest of his career in light of his ongoing contract confusion, but insisted that he has every hope and belief that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is going nowhere.

Messi's Camp Nou future has been under intense scrutiny ever since the summer of 2016 when he rejected the offer of a new contract while he seemingly weighed up his options.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

A breakthrough was later made and he agreed a new deal in July. It was later reported that the terms had never actually been signed, but Barça insisted that the new contract was valid and active because it had been signed on the player's behalf by his father and agent, Jorge.

"I see Leo as always," Rakitic is quoted as saying by AS ahead of this week's Champions League clash with Juventus in Turin.

"Honestly, we have not talked about it because we all trust the same thing and he does too. Messi's affection for the fans, the management and the club is very well known," he added.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"Messi is part of the club and has to be here. I trust that he will be here forever.

"I cannot say 100% that he is going to stay. I know there are fans who want to see that picture (of the contract being signed). I do too. We want to have him with us. We really enjoy it. There is a lot of the journey left to do together."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters