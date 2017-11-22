Jamie Carragher Claims Tottenham Stars Don't Receive Enough Criticism Following Derby Defeat

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Tottenham players get let off the hook much too easily in comparison to other Premier League teams - paying particular attention to the performances of Mesut Ozil and Dele Alli in last weekend's north London derby.

It was a game in which Arsenal performed brilliantly - arguably their best of the season. Conversely, Spurs didn't turn up; and this was shown obvious enough through to the final scoreline, where the Gunners came away with a 2-0 victory.

And now, having noticed that Spurs' Alli played especially poorly, Carragher has pointed out that no one is criticising the England star in the same way that they would if it was Mesut Ozil in the same position:

"If Mesut Ozil performed the way Dele Alli did in that game, we would be slaughtering Ozil," Carragher told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"We still think of Spurs as a young team, there is no bigger fan of Spurs than me, love the way they play, the manager, the players, but we still don't treat them the way we do the other big players.

"You look at the Spurs players and think, come on, you have got to step up, now is the time."

Tottenham's loss still leaves them in fourth place on 23 points, with Arsenal only a point behind them in sixth (with Carragher's former club Liverpool sandwiched between the two north London rivals).

Mauricio Pochettino's squad now look ahead to their home fixture against West Brom at the weekend. Spurs will be planning on getting back to winning ways, and Alli will be hoping for a much improved performance.