Jurgen Klopp Admits Reds 'Didn't Play Football' During Humiliating 2nd Half Capitulation to Sevilla

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pointed to his team's poor game management and lack of experience as the reason they drew with Sevilla despite being 3-0 up at halftime, but refused to blame his players' mentality.

The German Gaffer told Liverpool's official website: "The description is easy - two different halves. A fantastic first half of my team and in the second half we made the mistake that we didn’t carry on playing football. It’s normal that you try to control the game then, but a team like we are, we have to control the game with the ball and we didn’t play football anymore."

3 - Liverpool have let a three-goal lead slip in a competitive match for the first time since May 2014 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League (also 3-3). Comeback. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2017

Klopp highlighted Sevilla having the home advantage as a possible reason for Liverpool's second-half capitulation: "The atmosphere helped Sevilla a lot; they had to show character. If this is at Anfield and we are 3-0 up it is different, but because it was here they had to show character in the second half.

"They did, they fought back, and as I said, we let them come back in the game and that is our main mistake. Do we think it's a mentality problem? 100 per cent not. It was a misjudgement."

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL! WE'VE DONE IT!@guido19pizarro has given us a miracle comeback #SevillaFC 3-3 @LFC — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 21, 2017

The former Dortmund manager did however show his disappointment with the result by comparing it to a defeat:

"From tomorrow on we will know we have a point more than we had this afternoon. But in this moment, I don't think anybody can change this, it feels like we lost the game. We didn't lose the game. Ask Sevilla, they feel like they won the game but they didn't.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

"Everybody wants to change it but it's not possible. We played the game already and we will again learn off it but for tonight it is too late and we have to accept the result."

Liverpool are still top of Group E and can secure top spot in the group with a win over Spartak Moscow in their final Champions League group game. The Reds will now turn their attention to a huge domestic class with Chelsea this Saturday evening.