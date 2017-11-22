Liverpool Misfit Lazar Markovic in Talks With Fenerbahce Over Potential Transfer to Turkey

Lazar Markovic is currently under-exile at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp, having failed to live up to lofty expectations following his £20m move from Benfica.

Having scored as few as three goals in 34 appearances during the 2014/15 season, the Serbian was shipped out to Fenerbahce on a season long loan, where he again was underwhelming.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Upon his return, Jurgen Klopp didn't see a role in which he could utilise the speedy winger last season and sent the former Benfica ace back to the Portuguese League, on a loan deal with Sporting Lisbon.

However this deal was preemptively cut short in the January window and Markovic was shipped-out to Premier League side (at the time) Hull, with Marco Silva.

The 23-year-old showed glimpses of his potential with the Tigers initially and managed to return to Anfield for the beginning of the current campaign.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Circumstances for the forward are looking bleak once again though, as he has failed to be selected in a single Reds squad in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

In search of game-time - before Serbia's campaign in next years World Cup in Russia - Markovic looks certain to leave Merseyside in January, with his agent already engineering a deal with Fenerbahce to take the player on board once more.



Fanatik report that the proposed deal is regarding a second loan move, until the end of the 2017-18 season.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

The decision made by Markovic and his representatives seems a good one, as his career is literally on-halt at Liverpool.

23 isn't too old by any means, to develop into a quality player and a vital member of someone's starting 11 and it seems as though he's quite simply had enough of being sat in the dugout.