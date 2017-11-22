Liverpool Misfit Lazar Markovic in Talks With Fenerbahce Over Potential Transfer to Turkey

Lazar Markovic is currently under-exile at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp, having failed to live up to lofty expectations following his £20m move from Benfica.
Having scored as few as three goals in 34 appearances during the 2014/15 season, the Serbian was shipped out to Fenerbahce on a season long loan, where he again was underwhelming.
Upon his return, Jurgen Klopp didn't see a role in which he could utilise the speedy winger last season and sent the former Benfica ace back to the Portuguese League, on a loan deal with Sporting Lisbon.
However this deal was preemptively cut short in the January window and Markovic was shipped-out to Premier League side (at the time) Hull, with Marco Silva.
The 23-year-old showed glimpses of his potential with the Tigers initially and managed to return to Anfield for the beginning of the current campaign.
Circumstances for the forward are looking bleak once again though, as he has failed to be selected in a single Reds squad in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.
In search of game-time - before Serbia's campaign in next years World Cup in Russia - Markovic looks certain to leave Merseyside in January, with his agent already engineering a deal with Fenerbahce to take the player on board once more.
Fanatik report that the proposed deal is regarding a second loan move, until the end of the 2017-18 season.
The decision made by Markovic and his representatives seems a good one, as his career is literally on-halt at Liverpool.
23 isn't too old by any means, to develop into a quality player and a vital member of someone's starting 11 and it seems as though he's quite simply had enough of being sat in the dugout.