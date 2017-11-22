Manchester United Goalkeeper David de Gea Posts Outstanding Tweet About Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United fans were delighted to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic make his return from injury over the weekend in their Premier League fixture with Newcastle.

His team-mates also seem pretty pleased to see the Swede back on the field. Goalkeeper David de Gea tweeted a photo of him, Zlatan, Ander Herrera and Chris Smalling with the caption: "Sometimes ‘God’ also talks to humans."

Sometimes ‘God’ also talks to humans #UCL pic.twitter.com/eG013PDzpe — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) November 21, 2017

The 36-year old is never one to lack in self confidence, saying after the Newcastle game on Saturday: "I told you, lions don't recover like humans. That I have now proved, rather than just saying it."

Ibrahimovic was United's star man at times last season scoring 28 goals in all competitions. Perhaps, his most important strikes were his two goals in the League Cup Final against Southampton, a game which United won 3-2.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic was injured during the Europa League quarter final against Anderlecht in April, meaning he missed the end of the 2016-17 season and it was expected that United were going to release him from his contract when it expired in June.

However, on 24th August 2017, it was announced that Ibrahimovic had signed a new one-year contract.





The picture of the United players was taken as they headed out to Switzerland for Wednesday evening's Champions League tie against Basel.

Jose Mourinho's side need just a point to secure their place in the knockout stages, but their superior goal difference means it is highly unlikely that they won't progress to the last 16.





This match is the first of three in six days for United who face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday before a trip to Watford next Tuesday.