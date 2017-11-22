Palace Chairman Teases 'Major Announcement' Over Stadium Rebuild Before Christmas

Crystal Palace fans have been whipped into a frenzy after Steve Parish admitted a "major announcement" was due over the club's search for a new stadium imminently.

The Eagles chairman revealed that a potential breakthrough in the club's bid to find a new ground had finally been reached as he spoke to the Crydon Advertiser.

Palace have been dealt blow after blow as they look for solutions to current stadium Selhurst Park, and Parish's comments on a big announcement in the near future will surely pique the interest of the team's fanbase.

He said: "We've been working very hard for a long time, to try and get the right idea and we think we've now got it, so this side of Christmas there will be a major announcement.

"When I came into this thing, the aim was to bring something for all of us to be proud of on the pitch and very importantly off the pitch. We want to give everybody in Croydon a south London stadium that we can all be proud of and not lose our atmosphere and uniqueness.

"That's a dream for me, a lifelong dream and one that hopefully everybody will share when they see what we've put together. It's fantastically exciting times for us to look forward to."

The announcement is expected to be made before Christmas - the perfect present for Palace fans who have been waiting for news on a possible development for a number of years.

Back in May the Daily Mail reported that a redevelopment of Selhurst Park to 32,000 seats was being held up by supermarket chain Sainsbury's.

Palace apparently shelved plans to move away from Selhurst Park after claims that it would take up to 10 years to complete a new build and wanted to extend their main stand by 6,000 seats.

However Sainsbury's, who have a store behind that part of the ground, reportedly wanted an "over the top" offer to sell that land to the club and it remains to be seen whether a breakthrough has been made in this endeavour or whether Palace will come up with a new proposal.

