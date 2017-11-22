Real Boss Zinedine Zidane Praises Struggling Attackers After Emphatic 6-0 Win at Apoel Nicosia

Zinedine Zidane singled out Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema for praise after they both scored braces in Real Madrid's 6-0 demolition of Apoel Nicosia.

The emphatic win guaranteed their progression to the Champions League knockout stage, but Tottenham's comeback at Dortmund means Madrid won't be able to top Group H due to the head to head ruling.

Speaking to the club website about his attackers struggling for form, Zidane said: "Getting their names on the score sheet is good for Cristiano and Karim, but it's good news for everyone and is particularly positive for them.

🎙💬 Click the link below to see what #Zidane had to say after our resounding 6-0 win against @apoelfcofficial!#RMUCL | #HalaMadridhttps://t.co/i3A9iiZJ2O — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) November 22, 2017

"They thrive on goals and they've both got braces to see us to victory. I'm delighted for Benzema, Cristiano and the whole team.





"We always speak to all of the players, not just with Karim. He knows where he is at this club and that's good. We always demand more of the top players.





"He's been at the club for 10 years and perhaps he always has to produce a bit more than the rest of the players and he's aware of that."

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

With a place in the round of 16 now confirmed, Zidane can look to guiding Los Blancos to a third successive European title.

“We'll be playing two games and trying to get through to the next round. Our opponents know it is difficult to face Real Madrid.

"This will not change but we know that anyone we face will be tough. We'll be playing against a group winner and they will have performed phenomenally well."

Real Madrid were one goal away from equalling the record for a champions league away victory and also managed to break their own personal European away victory record, something Zidane believes is largely down to his team rather than the opposition.

“We are on the right track, playing well. Our game is clearly growing, because scoring six away from home is no mean feat. You could say we were playing a weak team, but that is not true.





"We were focused, scored early and did not concede. It has been a great matchday for us and the important thing is we have got through the group."