Serie A Legend Claims Mauro Icardi Will 'Replace' Karim Benzema at Real Madrid Next Season

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Former Fiorentina and AC Milan attacker Daniele Massaro has claimed that Inter striker Mauro Icardi will be at Real Madrid next season, as a replacement for Karim Benzema.

Icardi has been on red hot form over the last two seasons, and the Argentine is quickly becoming one of the most revered attackers around Europe, and with 13 goals in as many appearances this term, the 24-year-old doesn't look to be slowing down.

And now, with Madrid's Benzema becoming increasingly unimpressive (despite scoring a brace in Tuesday night's Champions League victory over APOEL), Massaro seems to think that the Inter attacker is a natural replacement for the Frenchman:

"I can tell you that, next year, Icardi will be at Real Madrid in [Karim] Benzema's place," Massaro told Premium Sport (via Marca).

Before Tuesday's win, Benzema had only notched one goal this season, as Real Madrid have failed to hit their expected heights in a slow start to the 2017/18 campaign.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

However, Benzema may have little to worry about, having signed a fresh four-year-deal at the end of September with Los Blancos. The 29-year-old discussed his delight at signing the new deal at the time, claiming that it was an easy choice to make:

"When you're at a club and you're a first-team regular, you don't need to look elsewhere - especially when you're at a club like Real Madrid." Benzema told Sky Sports.

"I think we're in one of Real Madrid's best periods ever, it's as simple as that. The team is really very strong."

Madrid now turn their attention to Malaga, who they face at home in their next La Liga fixture.

