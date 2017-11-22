Spurs & Liverpool Lead 30-Strong Club Chase for Talented Stevenage Teenager

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are among a 30-strong contingent keeping tabs on talented Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Premier League giants are leading an almighty chase to potentially land the centre-back who has only made two senior appearances for the League Two side.

Wilmot only made his first-team debut back in October during the Checkatrade Trophy group B7 defeat to MK Dons, but the 18-year-old is already being touted as a future English top flight star due to possessing a maturity beyond his years.

Stevenage boss Darren Sarll previous remarked that Wilmot had the head of a 30-year-old on his young shoulders, and his comments will have done little to put off any of the huge number of clubs tussling it out for his signature.

Sarll had said: "He plays like a 30-year-old, he's got a wonderful, mature outlook on the game."

Around 30 scouts were believed to have been present at Stevenage's 3-1 Checkatrade triumph over Brighton's Under-21s side on 7th November as Wilmot completed the full 90 minutes of that game.

Just as capable at full-back as at centre-half, Wilmot put in an accomplished performance in the right full-back role to help his side win against the Gulls as his burgeoning reputation continued to build.

Wilmot penned his first professional contract with the Boro in April, but that deal only ties him to the club until June 2018, and a whole host of teams are now lining up offers for him.

Spurs and Liverpool are thought to be at the front of the queue for him, but time will tell if either can prise him away from Broadhall Way ahead of other interested parties.

