Spurs & Liverpool Lead 30-Strong Club Chase for Talented Stevenage Teenager

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are among a 30-strong contingent keeping tabs on talented Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Premier League giants are leading an almighty chase to potentially land the centre-back who has only made two senior appearances for the League Two side.

Wilmot only made his first-team debut back in October during the Checkatrade Trophy group B7 defeat to MK Dons, but the 18-year-old is already being touted as a future English top flight star due to possessing a maturity beyond his years.

Stevenage boss Darren Sarll previous remarked that Wilmot had the head of a 30-year-old on his young shoulders, and his comments will have done little to put off any of the huge number of clubs tussling it out for his signature.

Sarll had said:  "He plays like a 30-year-old, he's got a wonderful, mature outlook on the game."

Around 30 scouts were believed to have been present at Stevenage's 3-1 Checkatrade triumph over Brighton's Under-21s side on 7th November as Wilmot completed the full 90 minutes of that game.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOL

Just as capable at full-back as at centre-half, Wilmot put in an accomplished performance in the right full-back role to help his side win against the Gulls as his burgeoning reputation continued to build.

Wilmot penned his first professional contract with the Boro in April, but that deal only ties him to the club until June 2018, and a whole host of teams are now lining up offers for him.

Spurs and Liverpool are thought to be at the front of the queue for him, but time will tell if either can prise him away from Broadhall Way ahead of other interested parties.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters