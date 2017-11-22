Under Pressure Peter Bosz Insists Dortmund's Champions League Exit Is Due to Lack of Confidence

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz has put his side's 2-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur down to a simple lack of confidence within his players' game. 

The Dutchman, who was celebrating his 54th birthday as he witnessed his side crash out of the Champions League at the group stages for the first time since 2011, finds himself under increasing pressure from the Signal Iduna Park hierarchy following yet another disappointing result. 

It looked as though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener on the half-hour mark could well have allowed BVB to exit this year's competition with at least some dignity in tact, and finally bring an end to their wretched form, which has now seen them pick up just one win in their last nine outings. 


However, two second-half strikes from Tottenham attackers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min piled the misery onto Bosz, who now knows a defeat in Dortmund's local derby against Schalke on Saturday could well bring an end to his reign at the Signal Iduna Park. 

"After it had gone to 1-1, you could see that my players were simply lacking the confidence to carry on", the former Ajax manager told the club's official website after the defeat. 

"We played well in the first half, defended compactly, and created chances for ourselves. We didn't do that any more after the equaliser. 


"The goal we conceded came about due to a mistake we made ourselves. After that, we did not play good football anymore, and we need to be honest about that. 

"Individual mistakes of that kind can simply not be allowed to happen at the level we are playing at. We were simply lacking confidence. 


"If you don't win for a long time, that's logical. For that reason, I was actually very proud after the first half, but after the score went to 1-1, you could see how low we are on confidence. 

"We have to win the derby now. We simply have to win." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters