VIDEO: Everton Winger Yannick Bolasie Greeted With Round of Applause After Return to Training

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie was greeted with a welcoming round of applause as he returned to first team training on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has been out for 11 months after suffering cruciate ligament damage in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in December last year.

He has since had two operations, only fit to begin training with the reserves last week before his return to the first team.

👏🏼 | Welcome back, @YannickBolasie!



A nice round of applause from the squad as Yannick joined in part of today's session. #EFC pic.twitter.com/feG8VCTgRu — Everton (@Everton) November 22, 2017

Bolasie is still some weeks away from returning to competitive action, but he has praised the work of the medical staff at Everton.

"It's been a difficult road and I think the hardest part, obviously, is trying to stay in good shape. I did go all over the place at one point but now I'm in very good nick, so I'm happy," he told The Everton Show.

"The medical team have been great with me and they gave me permission to get away when it was appropriate.

Jeff Spicer/GettyImages

"The year out, to be honest, doesn't feel like a year for me because it was broken up a lot and now I'm coming to the end. I'm just really looking forward to getting back.

"If you ask the medical staff, they'll probably tell you I've been very moany. I guess that's just down to the expectation and the demand that I put on myself to get back. But I know when I really need to be patient as well.

"Like I've always said, I couldn't ask to be in a better place than I am. I'm still taking it each week as it comes and hopefully I'll be back soon."