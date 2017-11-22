VIDEO: Jamie Carragher Blasts 'Stupid' & 'Childish' Liverpool Defending in Sevilla Draw

A visibly angry Jamie Carragher bemoaned Liverpool's 'stupid' and 'childish' defending after Tuesday night's 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side squandered a three-goal lead in the second-half at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, the hosts completing their comeback with an injury-time equaliser.

And Carragher did not hold back in his scathing criticism of Liverpool, singling out full-back Alberto Moreno for his part in the goals.

"It was a shambles," he told Viasport football. "Thankfully I'm not allowed to swear also, because I'd like to swear when I see that second half.





"The big question going into this game was if Liverpool's defence could cope with the atmosphere and the players of Sevilla. We know they have a great home record and I felt before the game the answer would be no.

"But I didn't think it would be as bad as this, especially in the second-half. I didn't see Liverpool keeping a clean sheet, but to be 3-0 up and see how Liverpool gave the goals away and the actual game intelligence was like watching children play.

"At Sevilla you have to quieten the crowd. Liverpool did that by scoring goals in the first-half. In the second-half Sevilla came flying out. Liverpool continually gave stupid fouls away. Two of the goals came from set-pieces, and another foul they gave away in the box from Alberto Moreno is unbelievable.

"Moreno's had a lot of credit this season because he's performed a lot better than he has done, but he's been at the club now for three or four years and I don't think a run of seven or eight games should cloud people's judgement.

"I still think Liverpool need a left-back. He has done a lot better this season, but he still has those moments where he makes rash decisions and rash tackles, and I don't think that will ever go out of his game.

"It was a very good decision by Klopp to bring James Milner on, because at that stage I thought Liverpool were going to lose the game, never mind draw the game."