West Ham's Michail Antonio Likes 'Shambles' Moyes Tweet Following Watford Defeat

November 22, 2017

West Ham star Michail Antonio has been caught 'liking' a Twitter post that describes David Moyes' first game in charge of the Hammers as a "shambles" after the club's away defeat to Watford last weekend.

After a poor result for the Scotsman, it now seems Antonio isn't too happy with him:

It wasn't a day that will sit fondly in Moyes' memory. After going a goal down after only 11 minutes through Watford's Will Hughes, the points were all but sealed by the Hornets after the 65th minute, when Richarlison doubled the scoreline at Vicarage Road.

Antonio didn't feature on the evening. In fact, the midfielder hasn't turned out for the Hammers since their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the end of October.

Antonio has been out nursing a rib injury, but that hasn't stopped his frustration on the matter.

Moyes himself is also feeling rather angry following on from the loss, claiming in his post-match interview that his new players need to perform much better if they're to survive the drop this season:

"I didn't enjoy it, we have the ball away too cheaply too many times and I expected us to do better," he said via Football London.

"We tried to stay in the game, in the recent past we haven't stayed in them so we could give ourselves a chance and we probably did even at 2-0. But overall, I just didn't think it was good enough, that level wont be good enough."

The east London club now sit firmly in 18th place, one point away from escaping the relegation zone.

