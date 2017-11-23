Aberdeen Chairman Chairman Claims Derek McInnes Has Ruled Himself Out of West Brom Job

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has dealt West Brom a major blow as he has insisted he is not interested in filling the vacant managerial position at the Hawthorns, according to the Scottish club's chairman Stewart Milne.





The former Rangers and West Brom midfielder has been linked with taking over the helm at both of his former clubs, following the dual sacking of Pedro Caixinha and Tony Pulis respectively.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

46-year-old McInnes only signed a new and improved deal with the Dons earlier in the year, which runs until 2020, a reward for finishing runners-up behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup last season.





Milne told Aberdeen's website: "Derek made his position very clear to me. He has no intention of going anywhere. He loves this club.

Derek McInnes for me would he a very good appointment for West Brom. Done a very good job at Aberdeen — Kirky (@kirky0110) November 20, 2017

"He knows he's loved. He knows he's respected by everyone at the club, by the fans out there. It's a big, big part of Derek's life. He firmly believes he has unfinished business here.

McInnes led Aberdeen to a Scottish League Cup title in 2014, after overcoming Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final, but Milne insisted that there remained a feeling of unfinished business for all parties.

He added: "He has always said to me he doesn't want to leave this club with just one trophy in the boardroom.

"It's great news for everyone that he is committed. He just wants to get on in doing the job.

"Everyone recognises the fantastic job he and Tony have done. No-one wants to see him leave this club. We know he will one day, but we all dearly hope that he's going to be here for quite some time."

Although McInnes is seemingly off the table, Alan Pardew's is still being touted as Pulis' successor, with Gary Megson set to takeover the reigns in the interim.