Alan Pardew Reportedly Keen on West Brom Job as Baggies Set to Miss Out on Sam Allardyce

Alan Pardew is reportedly 'very keen' on the vacant position as West Bromwich Albion manager, with the Baggies set to miss out on Sam Allardyce for the role.

A report in the Mirror states that the former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United boss is very interested in taking up the reins at the Hawthorns, and has told pals he is willing to 'take the handbrake off', following widespread criticism of predecessor Tony Pulis' defensive brand of play.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Pardew's chances have increased with Dudley-born Allardyce set to turn down the chance to manage West Brom, with the former England boss believed to be keen on taking another crack at international football instead.

A former steward at Reading also, 56-year-old Pardew also knows Albion's technical director Nick Hammond from their time together at the Madejski Stadium.

Hammond is one of four men on the panel that will recruit a new man to take charge of the club, along with chairman John Williams, chief executive Martin Goodman and director of football administration Richard Garlick.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

The quartet will then recommend their preferred candidate to owner Guochuan Lai, who is adamant that West Brom will stay up after paying £175million for the club in 2016 on the basis of them being an established, top-flight side.





Should Pardew not be given the role, former Leicester City and Derby County boss Nigel Pearson has also been linked to the West Midlands job, despite being contracted to Belgian second-tier side OH Leuven having joined in September.

As manager of four different top-flight clubs since 2005, Pardew would certainly inject a new lease of life into the Baggies rather forlorn offensive, despite ongoing concerns over his defensive guidance - a trait most associated with West Brom.