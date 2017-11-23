Barça Legend Xavi Says Arsenal Target Leon Goretzka 'Would Fit in Well' at His Old Club

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka could be about to disappoint a host of European giants including Liverpool and Arsenal, by signing for Barcelona.

That is according to German reports, which claim that the player, who will enter the final six months of his contract in January, is keen to play his football at Camp Nou next season.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

While several other clubs are interested in signing the young playmaker - with Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus all connected a one time or another -  the Gunners were believed to be the most keen, having eyed Goretzka as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil.

Former Barcelona captain, Xavi Hernandez, meanwhile, has said that the 22-year-old is good enough to play for the Catalan side.

"I've seen him play and I think he's a good player. Without doubt, he could play for any team the world. He would fit in well [at Barça]," Xavi said to German source SID, in quotes obtained via Sport.

"Goretzka is a young player .Germany always have good footballers and he's one of them." 

The German international has scored four times in eight starts for Schalke so far this season and is a key source of offence. But his defensive ability would make him an upgrade on Ozil if Arsenal somehow pulled off a transfer.

For the time being, though, reports indicate that the player has his heart set on a move to Barcelona. However, we should have a clearer picture by January, as he will be free to negotiate with other clubs, given his contract situation.

