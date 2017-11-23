Cesc Fabregas Places Himself in Some Esteemed Company Thanks to Historic Goal Against Qarabag

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has always been primarily known as a silky playmaker - the man tasked with supplying the ammunition for his more attacking teammates. But a surprise statistic has arisen which shows he has been so much more.

The Spaniard managed to get on the scoresheet via the penalty spot against Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag on Wednesday, and that was Fabregas' 20th strike in the Champions League.

Impressively, that makes him only the fourth Spanish player to have surpassed the milestone after legendary striker Raul (71), Fernando Morientes (33) and Fernando Torres (20).

It is a fantastic achievement by the former Arsenal and Barcelona man, who is the only non-striker of the aforementioned list of players.

At 30 years old, one has to disregard the possibility of him ever catching Raul, and Morientes will likely be out of reach given Fabregas' deeper role for Chelsea, but he will get the chance to overtake former Blue Torres when they take on his current club Atletico Madrid in their final group stage match on December 5.

Fabregas will be back in Premier League action for Chelsea at the weekend - a competition in which he has 49 goals to his name. He will get the chance to notch his 50th when he travels to face Liverpool in Saturday's late kick-off.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters