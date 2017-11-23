Cesc Fabregas Places Himself in Some Esteemed Company Thanks to Historic Goal Against Qarabag

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has always been primarily known as a silky playmaker - the man tasked with supplying the ammunition for his more attacking teammates. But a surprise statistic has arisen which shows he has been so much more.

The Spaniard managed to get on the scoresheet via the penalty spot against Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag on Wednesday, and that was Fabregas' 20th strike in the Champions League.

4 - Cesc Fabregas is the fourth Spanish player to hit the 20-goal mark in the Champions League (Raul 71, Fernando Morientes 33, Fernando Torres 20). Arriba. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2017

Impressively, that makes him only the fourth Spanish player to have surpassed the milestone after legendary striker Raul (71), Fernando Morientes (33) and Fernando Torres (20).

It is a fantastic achievement by the former Arsenal and Barcelona man, who is the only non-striker of the aforementioned list of players.

At 30 years old, one has to disregard the possibility of him ever catching Raul, and Morientes will likely be out of reach given Fabregas' deeper role for Chelsea, but he will get the chance to overtake former Blue Torres when they take on his current club Atletico Madrid in their final group stage match on December 5.

Fabregas will be back in Premier League action for Chelsea at the weekend - a competition in which he has 49 goals to his name. He will get the chance to notch his 50th when he travels to face Liverpool in Saturday's late kick-off.

