Chelsea Legend Admits Jose Mourinho's Influence Can Win Man Utd Premier League Title

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard reckons Manchester United can have a great run in the title race and potentially come out on top at the end of the season, given the fact that Jose Mourinho is in charge.

The ex-England international worked with Mourinho at Chelsea, winning two league titles under the Portuguese tactician, whom he claims is the best manager he has ever played for.

DANIEL MIHAILESCU/GettyImages

And speaking to Omnisport via club partners Yokohama Tyres (as quoted by FourFourTwo), Lampard said: "The reason Manchester United can win the league, for me, is the players, the quality of the players, I think.

"Manchester City have a very strong squad this year, Chelsea also have a strong squad for a starting eleven and if everybody stays I think Chelsea are very strong.

"But I look at Manchester United and they are around that area [near the top of the table] with a team that is very strong, especially because of their manager and for that Manchester United could be competitive towards the end of the season as well."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Lampard was also full of praise for current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who won the Blues the title at the end of his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

"Antonio Conte came to Chelsea at the time to win the Premier League," he added.

"This was a difficult period for the club with things that don't happen normally, so to change the things around with pretty much the same group of players shows the great manager that he is.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

"He is great tactically, great with the players and he likes to work hard together. Last season they won the league comfortably because of Conte's managing, I think.

"But unfortunately, in the league, if you don't win regularly then people start to talk about your job.

"But I think that everybody at Chelsea knows what a great manager Conte is and I hope he stays and will be more successful."