Chris Smalling Admits He Would 'Fear' Facing Manchester United's In-Form Attack

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has claimed that his attacking colleagues 'strike fear into most teams', suggesting the quality of players like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford and others means the team always has a chance of winning.

Despite failing to find the net against Basel Wednesday night, United have scored 27 goals in 12 Premier League games this season, as well as 10 in five Champions League outings, an average of at least per game across all competitions.

After the same number of games last season, United had scored just 17 times in the Premier League and only six times in four Europa League group games, 14 goals fewer overall.

"I think it would strike fear into myself if I was playing against them, and it strikes fear into most teams," Smalling said this week (ManUtd.com).

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Obviously we've got Paul back too, who's a very attacking midfielder, and along with Ibra and all those other names it just gives us so many options and no matter what game it is, no matter what competition it is, we've got a front three or four who can cause the opposition problems.

"So if we keep it tight at the back, more often than not, we're going to win the game."

Unfortunately, United were unable to seal their place in the next round of the Champions League after Basel's late winner in Switzerland and will now to have wait until match day six and a home game against CSKA Moscow to ensure their progress into the Last 16.

Next up in the Premier League for United is a visit to Old Trafford from Brighton.

